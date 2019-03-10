RUSCH, Virginia L. (Flavin)

February 27, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Norman C. Rusch; loving mother of Lori A. Stearns and Timothy J. (Susan) Rusch; cherished grandmother of John (Amanda), Mark Rusch and Samantha (Brenon) Sarratori; adored great-grandmother of Arielle, Anthony and Reagan; dear sister of Dolores (late William) Kolb, Dennis Hendrickson, the late Timothy Flavin and Sharon Flavin; also survived by her former son-in-law, Don Stearns; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.