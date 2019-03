ROTH, Marcia

ROTH - Marcia March 7, 2019. Wife of the late Gerald Roth; loving mother of Hillary (James) Janis and Lois Cropp; devoted grand-mother of Daniel and Jonathan Janis, and Ian (Alana), Joel, and Brett (Erin) Cropp. A private interment was held. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.