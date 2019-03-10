Roswell Park lauded for commitment to diverse workforce

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been recognized as one of America’s 2019 Best Employers for Diversity.

The hospital recently ranked 67 out of 500 employers — and eighth among the 30 employers in health care — to be named to the list in Forbes magazine.

Results were based on employee surveys and included a sample size of more than 50,000 employees working in two dozen industries for companies in the United States that employ at least 1,000 people. The online surveys asked about topics relating to age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity.

“Of all the distinctions and honors Roswell Park has received, this recognition of our diverse and inclusive team is among those that make me proudest,” Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said in a statement.

Forbes also last year also named Roswell one of the nation’s top 500 mid-sized employers.