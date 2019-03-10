ROBITAILLE, Cecile

ROBITAILLE - Cecile Passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born on May 3, 1926, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. "Ceil," as she was known by her many friends, was a fiercely independent woman. She immigrated to Buffalo to be with her husband, JeanPaul, in 1957. With no formal education beyond grammar school, she learned to speak English by taking a position as an "Avon Lady," a role she continued to dabble in almost until her death. She loved to talk with people and found joy in working retail sales positions at local stores like The Sample, Kauffman's, and Parkside Candies, where she worked well into her 80s. She leaves behind three loving children: Jacques, Carole and Denis, together with their spouses: Patti (Miller), Ron Fierle, and Elizabeth (Heintz). She also left her mark as "Grandma French" on the lives of her seven grandchildren: Melissa, Jenna, Johnpaul, April, Chantal, Luc, and Charlie, as well as four great-grandchildren: Sage, Jade, Arbor and Cole. She will also be remembered by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and extended family, most of whom still reside in the Quebec City area. Ceil was truly "one of a kind." A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.