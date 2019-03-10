RICHARDSON, Dean E., Jr.

RICHARDSON - Dean E., Jr. Dean passed away quietly at home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Sunday, March 3, 2019, with his wife, Lise, and his two sons, Derek and Spencer, his daughter-in-law, Loretta, and grandson, Paul at his side. Dean was born January 13, 1936 in Potsdam, New York, and grew up in Buffalo, NY. His career began in the US Air Force Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Nebraska in 1957 working with and programming the Univac, one of the world's first computers. After military service, Dean worked for the New York Central Railroad, the United Nations, and finally IBM World Trade Corporation, where his work took him around the world. Dean pursued numerous passions throughout his life including flying, skiing, playing and coaching hockey, and playing the piano, which he enjoyed doing every night at home. He was predeceased by his sister, Louise Wilson of Marcellus, New York. He is survived by his younger brother, William and wife Cristy of Pittsford, New York, as well as by his own family, and his son's wives, six grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled in the spring.