REVELAS - Gust Of West Seneca, NY, March 8, 2019, at age 94. Beloved husband of the late Vera (nee Pappas) Revelas; dearest father of Demetra (Andrew) Mamak, Sophie (late Joseph) Ilardo, and Bethany (Jack) Rosen; loving grandfather and pen pal of Marc (Monica) Mamak, Laura (Nabil) Hafez, Michael (Michelle) Ilardo, Matthew (Kara) Ilardo, Katherine (Pablo) Chavarin, Garrett (Laura) Pittler, and Christina (Joseph) Osisek; great-grandfather of 19 (one on the way); brother of the late Thomas Revelas and Joanne Vergos. Family present Wednesday 1-4 and 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Thursday morning at 10 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 940 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Mary's Orthodox Church appreciated. Mr. Revelas was a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service and a Navy veteran. Panachida Service Wednesday at 3 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com