Rev. Richard J. Hoar, 92, former campus minister at Canisius College

April 11, 1926 – Feb. 22, 2019

Rev. Richard J. Hoar, former campus minister at Canisius College, died Feb. 22 in Murray Weigel Hall in the Bronx, where he had been a resident since 2015. He was 92.

His uncle, Father William Hoar, was a Jesuit priest, who he followed into the order after graduating from Canisius High School in 1943.

Born in Buffalo, he entered the Jesuits in St. Andrew-on-Hudson in Poughkeepsie and, after novitiate and juniorate studies there, he attended Woodstock College in Maryland, majoring in philosophy. He was ordained June 16, 1956, in Fordham University Church by Francis Cardinal Spellman.

After finishing his tertianship year in Auriesville in 1958, he went to the island of Koror in the Republic of Palau in the South Pacific, where he learned the native language and served for 24 years as a pastor and as superior of the mission in Palau.

He returned to the Diocese of Buffalo in 1982, becoming a campus minister at Canisius College. In 1998, he was assigned to St. Michael’s Parish, where he was parochial vicar and associate pastor. He retired in 2015.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Loretta Becht and Gertrude Ditmar; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 2 in St. Michael’s Church, 651 Washington St.