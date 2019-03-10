RAYMOND, Karen J. (Evoy)

Of Depew, March 8, 2019, beloved wife of Norman; dear mother of Danielle (Lawrence) Williams, Chris Raymond and Katie (Derek) Notaro; loving grandmother of Kellan and Kelis; sister of John (Linda) Evoy, Betty (Larry) Halor, Dennis Evoy and the late Maryann (late Murray) Diehl; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east Dick Rd.), where a service will follow at 6 PM. Karen was retired from Verizon/NY Telephone after 44 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Assn. or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com