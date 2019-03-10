President of Historic Palace Theatre board runs for Lockport Council

Ellen M. Schratz, who has served as president of the board of Lockport's Historic Palace Theatre since the not-for-profit entity's inception in 2003, late last week announced her candidacy for Lockport alderwoman at large.

Schratz, 62, a Republican, has not run for elective office before but she has been prominent in community activities.

She said GOP Assemblyman Michael J. Norris asked her to run after Lawrence M. Eggert, the former police chief, decided not to seek re-election.

"I thought about it for awhile and I thought it would be interesting and a good opportunity to serve the community," she said.

Schratz played a key role in pushing the Diocese of Buffalo to reopen DeSales Catholic School in 1994, and headed the DeSales Home School Association for 15 years.