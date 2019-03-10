PRELL, Albert T.

PRELL - Albert T. Age 91, of North Tonawanda, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019, husband of Judith Kovach and the late Arlene (nee McLeod); father of Joseph (Kelley) Prell, Christine Pries, Phyllis Knaier and the late Richard Prell; brother of the late Charles Prell, Francis Prell and Robert Prell; grandfather of Danielle Gigante, Vito (Sarah) Gigante, Kathleen (Christopher) Moyer, Peter Pries, Miranda (Clint) Hudson, Jennifer Prell, John Prell, Kristen Ostrowski and Brooke Prell; great-grandfather of eleven and great-great grandfather of one. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Albert loved Square Dancing and belonged to multiple Square-Dancing Clubs. He enjoyed cribbage and crossword puzzles. Albert was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving from 1948 to 1954. Arrangements by BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.