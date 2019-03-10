Police arrest man who expected them to get him home to L.A.

A man who reportedly slept in the Niagara Falls train station for the past few nights was arrested Sunday morning after insisting that police should find him a way to get back home to Los Angeles.

Station employees told police the man had no money nor identification, so he could not purchase a ticket. When officers explained the predicament and told him that he could no longer sleep at the station, the man initially agreed to leave, but immediately returned, reportedly demanding police find a way to get him home.

Police said they arrested Ave A. Surkes, 27, of no known address, after he became erratic and aggressive. He was charged with disorderly conduct and held in the city police lockup.