POLANOWSKI, Eileen M. (Lennon)

Of Orchard Park, NY. March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Polanowski; dearest mother of Rosalind M. Polanowski (Mark A. McElroy) and the late Michael R. (Joan) Polanowski; grandmother of Aimee E. Polanowski (Max Dibble) and Brianna M. (David) Stombaugh; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by: Erie County Cremation Service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com