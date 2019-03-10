POHL, John G.

POHL - John G. March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Rudy) Krieger Pohl; father of Sandy (nee Krieger) Hendricks and Susan Krieger; cherished grandfather of Patrick, Jeffrey, Mary and Jack; devoted son of the late Florian and Victoria Pohl; loving brother of the late Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Roehmholdt; dear uncle of Mary Elizabeth, Robert, Victoria, John and Joseph; also survived by many other loving family members. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, March 9th in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Mr. Pohl was a Navy Veteran of World War II, a member of American Legion George F. Lamm Post and was a longtime superintendent of Williamsville Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com