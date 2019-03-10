PHELAN, Erma J. (Liscoff)

Age 86, March 4, 2019 of Clarence Center, NY; beloved wife of the late William G. Phelan; loving mother of Kim (Dawn) Phelan, Kevin Phelan, Kris Phelan and Joanne (Duane) Honer; cherished grandmother of Jesse (Kirsty) Phelan, John Phelan, Brian Phelan, Jennifer Honer and Kaitlyn Honer; dear great-grandmother of Dane Kelly, Jacob Phelan and Mason Phelan; also survived by many nieces and nephews; predeceased by her parents Albert and Elsie Liscoff and one sister Eleanor (William) Matheis; a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 11 AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8760 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials of remembrance be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or Hospice Buffalo, Inc.; Erma enjoyed traveling, gardening and card playing; share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com