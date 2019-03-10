PETRIE, Agnes Jane (Rooney)

Age 100, of Lake View, NY, March 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late Clarence A. Petrie; loving mother of Judith (Ronald) Koester and Michele (Darryl) Russell; cherished grandmother of Patricia (Tim) Bogue, Michael (Nancy) Koester, Michael (Karen) Eckert, Kelli (Mike) Lee, Erin Russell, Megan (Dan) Diplock, Andrew Russell and Patrick (Erin) Russell; adored great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com