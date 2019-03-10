PATTON, Elder Samuel, Jr.

PATTON - Elder Samuel, Jr. Entered peacefully into rest March 5, 2019. Husband of Linda C. Patton; beloved father of Tonia T. Knightner, Sonia L. Patton, Sandra A. Patton, and Sarah L. Patton; grandfather of five; great-grandfather of two; survived by a host of relatives and friends. Wake 11 AM Saturday. Funeral 12 noon Saturday at the Great Love Friendship Church, 2205 Genesee St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.