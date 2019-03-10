PACINI, Urbano V. "Albie, Al"

Of West Seneca, NY, February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of 59 years to Deanna (nee Colvin); loving father of David (Evonne) Pacini and Lori (Frank) DeNisco; dear grandfather of Patrick, Frank, and Alex; brother of Yolanda (Fred) DiPaolo; brother-in-law of Sharon (Tony) Lis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family welcomes relatives and friends to a Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. at Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday, March 16 at 11 AM. No prior visitation. Al was a master stone mason and a 50 year gold card member of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 3, a hairdresser and salon owner, and an accomplished artist in watercolor, oil, and acrylics. Share condolences and full obituary online at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com