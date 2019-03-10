OSTROWSKI, Raymond J.

OSTROWSKI - Raymond J. March 7, 2019, of Lancaster, beloved husband of Susan (Blaszkowiak) Ostrowski; dearest son of Rose Crout and the late Raymond C. Ostrowski; step-son of the late William Crout; loving father of Kathleen (Mike) Marcezin, Gary (Nilam), Charlene (Josh) Ostrowski; dear brother of Paula (Bob) Walk, Charlene (Ed) Hughes, Michelle (Jay) Krzanowicz, Michele (Jim) Dunn; grandfather of Michael, Melanie, Madelyn, Kennedy "Diesel"; brother-in-law of Leo (Cheryl), Paul (Helene) Blaszkowiak; survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his dear cat, "Lucy." Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, Monday from 2-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton, Elma. Please assemble at church. Ray was a devoted fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the band KISS. He loved his family and his Polish heritage. Flowers gratefully declined.