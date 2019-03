ORFEO, Agnes (Rennert)

March 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late S. Robert Orfeo; dearest mother of Thomas (Susan) Orfeo, Robert (Marsha) Orfeo, Daniel Orfeo, Nora (late Kermit) Graves and Joanne (Drew) Venezia; beloved grandmother of twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com