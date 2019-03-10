New York state offering help with tax filing
The state Tax Department is promoting help available to New York state residents to file their taxes before the April 15 deadline.
Taxpayers with adjusted gross household incomes of $66,000 or less in 2018 can e-file their returns at free tax assistance sites.
Search "free tax assistance" at tax.ny.gov for dates, times and locations.
Taxpayers can also check the status of their refund at the site.
Story topics: Local Business/ Local News
Share this article