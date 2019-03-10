MURPHY, Patricia K. (Kenslea)

March 5, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Murphy, Jr.; beloved mother of Joseph V. (Laura) Murphy, Kathleen M. Murphy, Timothy M. Murphy and Maureen M. (James) Billotte; grandmother of Patrick J. Murphy, Erin (Malcolm) Henderson, Ryan Murphy and Carmen Giambra; great-grandmother of Isiah Henderson; dear sister of Jeanne (Charles) Sakowicz, Timothy M. (Randa) Kenslea and Eleanor (John) Coleman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, March 15th from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where prayers will be offered on Saturday, March 16th at 9:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church (Mass to be held in the Ministry Center). Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Niagara University or St. Gregory the Great Church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com