MUGAS, John M.

MUGAS - John M. After a long illness, March 6, 2019. Dear father of Susan (Michael) Minel; dear grandfather of Andrew, Nora, and Anthony; son of the late Michael and Mary "Dolly" (O'Connor) Mugas; dear brother of Mary Ann (James) Jackson, Patricia (Kevin) Kiehl, and the late Michael (late Patricia) Mugas; treasured friend of Daniel Fogel; survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday from 3-7 PM, at which time services will be held.