MOORE, Ann Grace (Oppedisano)

MOORE - Ann Grace (nee Oppedisano)

March 7, 2019, at the age of 66; beloved wife of 44 years to Richard F. Moore; dearest mother of Catherine (James) Tutko, Jennifer (Mark) Klassen and Mary (Jeffery) Hazel; devoted grandmother to Tatiana, Anastasia, Charlotte, Sophia, Madeleine and Benjamin; dear sister of Jane (Fran) McGory; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ann began her career in 1975 as a teacher at Sacred Heart School in Niagara Falls, NY and then went on to be a Global Studies Teacher at Niagara Wheatfield High School until she retired in 2015. The family will be present Monday from 5-8:30 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM in the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. If so desired, donations in Ann's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com