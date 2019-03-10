MONDOUX, Rose Marie (Tweedy)

March 7, 2019, of Grand Island, wife of the late Arthur Mondoux; mother of James (Deborah), John (Debbie) and Tom (Paula) Mondoux, Mary Ann (Kevin) McInerney, Nancy (Bob) Davis, Karen (Michael) Dallessandro and Robert (Pat) Mondoux; stepmother of Arthur (Jean) Stone; also survived by 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Friends may call Monday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, where prayers will be offered Monday at 6 PM. Rose Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.