MILLIGAN, Donald G.

MILLIGAN - Donald G. Age 81, of Cheektowaga, formerly of Perrysburg, March 5, 2019, husband of Joan; father of Timothy ( Diana) of Texas, Maureen of Buffalo, Thomas of Getzville (Mave Barton-Milligan) of Williamsville; grandfather of five grandchildren; brother of Kenneth of Westfield (along with several nieces and nephews) and the late William Jr., Nancy Crossan and Mary Finlayson. Friends may call at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 4-8 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 AM from St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Main St., Gowanda. Memorials to St Jude's Research Hospital.