MESCHES, Arthur

MESCHES - Arthur March 5, 2019, beloved husband of Marcia (nee Wood); father of Connie, Joyce and Scott (Adrienne) Mesches; brother of the late Hyman, Jacob, Harry and Sylvia Mesches; brother-in-law of Donna Klemp; grandfather of Phillip Mistretta, Lauren (Dennis) Haynes, Bradley and Matthew Mesches; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service will be held privately by the family. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.mesnekoff.com