MEIER - Ellen A. (nee Draper)

March 6, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Walter R. Meier; loving mother of Linda (Brant) Kotch, Gary (Debra) Meier, Steven (Linda) Meier and Brian (Nina) Meier; cherished grandmother of five grandchildren and great-grandmother of Mikayla. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com