MEGGER, Elizabeth "Betty" (Fleischman)

Megger - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (nee Fleischman)

Of Blasdell, NY, unexpectedly, March 8, 2019, beloved wife of Walter Megger; loving mother of Walter (Cathy), David (Laurie), and Matthew Megger; cherished grandmother of Derek, Sarah, Mackenzie, Billy, Amelia and Warren; adored great-grandmother of four; dearest sister of Don (Carol) Fleischman, Chester (Terry) Fleischman and Judy (Don) Constantino; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday at 10:15 AM at Queen of Angels Parish, Electric Ave. and Warsaw St., Lackawanna, NY. There will be no prior visitation. Flowers are gratefully declined. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com