Of Fredonia, NY, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Fredonia, NY. Beloved the wife of the late Julian R. McQuiston. Loving mother of Mari (Robert) Wojcik, of East Amherst, NY, Alex (Margaret Seo) McQuiston, of Greenwich, CT, and Raymer (Lisa Pawlak) McQuiston, of Warren, NJ; cherished grandmother of Thad, Christie, Andrew, Molly, Evan, Michael, and Caroline; and great-grandmother of Noah, Katherine, Zach, Sean, and Jenna. Pat and Julian moved to Fredonia in 1964, when Julian accepted a teaching position at SUNY Fredonia, where they raised their family. Pat was very active in many college and civic organizations, including The Faculty Dames, The Hillman Opera, Brooks Hospital Auxiliary, the D&F Players, Depot Playhouse, the Fredonia Shakespeare Club and Penelope's Writers Group. Her family and home were her major interests, and she enjoyed decorating, sewing, gardening and entertaining. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Rockefeller Arts Center Atrium at SUNY Fredonia, Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1-4 pm. Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (Stjude.org). Online condolences may be made at larsontimkofuneralhome.com. Arrangements by LARSON-TIMKO Funeral Home.