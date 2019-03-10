McNAMARA, Caroline F.

McNAMARA - Caroline F. Of Tonawanda, NY, March 3, 2019. Loving companion of Robert Scheuneman; dearest mother of Courtney A. and Amanda E. Kirbis; daughter of the late Francis K. and Annie G. (Moore) McNamara; sister of Theresa A. (Chad) Beatty, Francis R. (Tabitha) and the late Robert J. (Sherrie L.) McNamara; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: Erie county cremation service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com