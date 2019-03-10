MATTHIES, Richard G.

MATTHIES - Richard G. March 9, 2019, loving husband of the late Lydia (nee Becker); dear brother of Marilyn (late John) Weed, Wayne (Gail) Matthies and the late Robert (late Ruth) Matthies; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service Tuesday at 12 Noon at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veteran's. Online condolences may be made at www.howefuneralhome.com