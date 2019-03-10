MATTHEWS, Martin D.

MATTHEWS - Martin D. March 6, 2019. Loving husband of Marjorie (nee Scheffler); dearest father of Dean (Nita Worden) Matthews, Yvonne (William) Levandowski and Mark (Julie Harry) Matthews; beloved grandfather of four grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; dear brother of Robert Matthews and predeceased by eight brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation, Friday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10am. Martin was a past active member of the Elma Fire Dept., a past chief and member of the Marilla Fire Dept., past chief of the Mayville Fire Dept. and active member and full-time employee of The Villages, FL Fire Rescue. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com