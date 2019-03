MARVIN, Mark D.

MARVIN - Mark D. Age 71, of Gowanda, March 8, 2019, father of Tara (Todd) Crassi, Kevin (Jennifer) Marvin and Ryan Marvin; grandfather of four; brother of Marta (Tom) Cain and Mayne Marvin. Friends May call Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 11 AM-1 PM, where funeral services will commence at 1 PM.