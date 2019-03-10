Share this article

Man who drove to sheriff's office lot charged with DWI

Genesee County sheriff’s deputies didn’t travel far late Saturday to charge a Batavia man with driving while intoxicated.

Deputies said they found Douglas A. Spencer IV shortly before midnight in the parking lot of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 165 Park Road.

Spencer was sitting in his vehicle with an open container, deputies said.

Spencer, 37, was charged with DWI, driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than .08 percent, an open container violation and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Batavia City Court on April 3.

Jay Tokasz – Jay Tokasz is part of the watchdog team at The Buffalo News. He has spent 25 years in newspapers, writing on a wide range of subjects, from evidence-tampering cops to papal elections.
