Man arrested after decking elderly woman at casino

NIAGARA FALLS — A city man was charged with misdemeanor assault Saturday night and accused of decking a woman who threw a drink in his face inside the Seneca Niagara Casino nightclub.

Police were called to the Fourth Street casino just before 11 p.m. and found a 66-year-old Hamilton, Ont. woman lying on the ground and bleeding from the back of her head. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

A security video showed that the victim's daughter-in-law asked a couple at the Stir nightclub bar if she could squeeze past, but they became hostile, police said. The victim tried to intervene and ended up throwing a drink in the face of the man involved in the argument. The man then used his left hand to punch her in the face, knocking her to the floor and causing her to strike her head, police said.

Rocco L. Lundy, 36, was charged with third-degree assault.