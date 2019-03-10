MALINOWSKI, Daniel S.

MALINOWSKI - Daniel S. Of Elma, NY, March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bernice A. (nee Dolka) Malinowski; dearest father of Dan Jr. (Susan) and Gary Malinowski; loving grandfather of Mark, Andrew, and Dominic; great-grandfather of Micah; cherished companion of Janice Wright; brother of the late Nancy Malek. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral will be held Monday morning at 9:15 AM, and from Annunciation Church at 10 o'clock. Friends are invited.