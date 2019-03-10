MADIA, M. Robert II Esq.

MADIA - M. Robert II Esq. Of Grand Island, died on March 8, 2019, he was 48 years old. Rob is survived by his parents Michael Madia (Sharon) and Antoinette Oros; his grandmother, Rita Madia: his sisters, Jennifer and Cali Madia (Daniel); and his brother, Jacob Madia. Friends may call Monday 10 AM-12 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 12:30 PM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation for Substance Use Disorders Among Legal Professionals. Rob lettered in 3 sports at Nichols School, was All State in hockey at Oswego and All American at Mercyhurst before playing four years in the coast hockey leagues. Rob was a graduate of The University of San Diego Law School and was admitted to practice law in New York State.