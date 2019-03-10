MacLEOD, Angus

MacLeod - Angus Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 7, 2019 at age 85. Devoted father of Angus R. MacLeod, Jean (Richard) MacDonald, Bonnie (Jeremy) Soulliere and Mairi MacLeod; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Martha and Angus MacLeod of Scotland; dear brother of Martha (late David) Murdoch, the late Donald (late Joyce) MacLeod, the late Catherine (late Kenneth) Jewitt and the late William (Mary) MacLeod; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Service private. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com