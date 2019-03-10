MacKELLAR, Russell Gordon

MacKELLAR - Russell Gordon 74, of Seven Lakes, passed away on March 6, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 5, 1944, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Daniel and Gretta MacKellar. Russell worked as a School Teacher in New York. He enjoyed coaching the football team and was a wrestling official. Russell was also a member of the East Aurora Country Club. His retirement brought him to North Carolina 20 years ago to enjoy the game of golf. He is survived by one brother, Bruce MacKellar (Patricia) and one sister, Joy Pucci (Joseph); cherished uncle of Ryan MacKellar (Trisha) and Kate Braun (Geoff); great-nieces and nephews, Kyle and Bailey MacKellar, Keaton, London, River and Grey Braun. A Memorial Service was held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes. Memorial donations may be made to Lupus Foundation, 4530 Park Road, Suite 302, Charlotte, NC 28209. Your online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.