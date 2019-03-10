LEWIS, Myron D., Sr.

LEWIS - Myron D., Sr. Age 86, of North Tonawanda, March 6, 2019. Loving father of Eileen Lewis, Myron Lewis, Jr., Howard Lewis, Christina (Joseph) Claypoole, Deborah (late Dave) Palmer, Paul (Laura) Lewis, Shaun (Debra) Lewis and Rhonda Lewis. Grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Roger Lewis; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 8 PM. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Niagara Hospice.