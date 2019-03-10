LEBRON, Jeronimo V.

LEBRON - Jeronimo V. March 9, 2019, at age 93, beloved husband of Grace (nee Muscarella); devoted father of Teresa Dolphin, Kathleen (late Michael) McCalla, Diane Summers and Sharon Lebron; cherished grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; uncle of many nieces and nephews; also survived by Daniel Summers and Ramon Luciano Jr. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.) where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com