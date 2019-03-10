Lancaster resident Kilgore promoted to brigadier general in Air National Guard

Robert G. Kilgore, a former commanding officer of the 107th Attack Wing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, was promoted from colonel to brigadier general Sunday in a ceremony at the base.

Brigadier Gen. Timothy LaBarge, assistant adjutant general of the New York Air National Guard, pinned on Kilgore's first star.

Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler, unit spokeswoman, said that with his new rank, Kilgore will become chief of staff for the New York Air National Guard, whose headquarters are in Latham, near Albany.

Kilgore, a Lancaster resident, became commander of what was then known as the 107th Airlift Wing in January 2015. He stepped down as wing commander in November and was succeeded by Col. Gary R. Charlton II.

Kilgore, 52, had served in the unit since 1997.

During his time as commanding officer, the 107th shifted its mission from flying C-130 Hercules transport planes to remotely piloting MQ-9 Reaper drones, and the unit's name was charged from Airlift Wing to Attack Wing. A drone control center opened on the Niagara Falls base in the summer of 2017.

Kilgore is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, also known as the Persian Gulf War in 1991, as well as the Iraq War that began in 2003. He is a command pilot with more than 4,500 hours of flying time.

Kilgore's wife, Col. Michele L. Kilgore, is the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, based in Scotia, near Schenectady.