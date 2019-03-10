KUNTZ, John Norman

KUNTZ - John Norman March 8, 2019; husband of the late Margaret K. Eve Kuntz; father of Pamela (Jay) Strong, Jeffery (Susan) Kuntz and Laura Kish; also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Doris (Jack) Freitas and Claudia (Roger) Zimmerman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.