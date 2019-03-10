KRZYZANOWSKI, Dolores M. (Glowacki)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 9, 2019, beloved wife of the late Theodore R. Krzyzanowski; devoted mother of Debbie Krzyzanowski, Lisa (Mark) Frederick and Nancy (Bob) Marsocci; cherished grandmother of Hunter, Caitlin, Nicholas and Emily; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Antoinette Glowacki; dear sister of Patrick (Debi) Glowacki and the late Joann (late Robert) Joyce; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be said on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul Church at 10 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com