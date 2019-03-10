KREITZ, William H.

KREITZ - William H. Unexpectedly March 6, 2019, of West Seneca, NY, loving husband of Jolene A. (nee Lamphier); dear son of Tracy Kreitz (nee Nunz) and William Kreitz, Sr.; brother of Amanda (Brian) Adams and Lucas Wright; uncle of Taylor and Peyton Adams; grandson of William and Willis Kreitz and the late Patricia Nunz. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-5 PM at the Schupper House, 2115 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com