HENCINSKI, Stephanie (Marek)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest at age 97, March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Hencinski; devoted mother of Patricia (late Edward) Caprio, Diane (Jim) Morse, Jim Hencinski, Dave (Diane) Hencinski and the late Chris (Ron) Heideman; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Amanda Rundell) Caprio, Matthew, Sarah and Alex Hencinski; also survived by brother Stan Marek. A Memorial Mass will be held at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at a later date. Donations in Stephanie's name may be made to HOPE Animal Assisted Crisis Response, please address contributions to HOPE AACR in care of Diane Morse at: 6622 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com