HELLERT, Calvin "Cal"

Of Hamburg, NY, on March 5, 2019. Devoted husband of Gail (nee Fusani); beloved father of Lawrence, Donald (Jo Ann), and Thomas (Jeanne); loving grandfather of Emily, Ben, Alex, Margaret, and Sam; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends will be received Sunday, March 17 from 2-6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (corner Camp Road and Rte. 5), 716-627-2919, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie County SPCA. Condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com