HARDER, William "Bill"

HARDER - William "Bill"

Of Garden Valley, ID passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, after a long illness. Bill was formerly from Orchard Park, NY, where he grew up and graduated from Orchard Park High School in 1974. He received a B.A. degree from Hillsdale College (MI) in 1978 and he participated in the Officer Candidate School (OCS). At graduation, he was commissioned a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps by Admiral Isaac Kidd, Jr. Bill went on to serve in the Marine Corps for 5 years. Bill was born on March 1, 1955. He is the son of the late William and Nancy Harder. He is survived by his sister, Priscilla Pirozzolo (Fran) of The Woodlands, TX and Andy Harder (Karen) of Naperville, IL, a niece and four nephews. There will be a private family service. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery - Orchard Park, NY. Memorial donations may be made to: The William A. Harder Memorial Scholarship. This memorial has awarded scholarships to 18 student-athletes at Orchard Park High School since 2009 (for information email: wahscholarship@aol.com) or a charity of your choice. SEMPER FI.