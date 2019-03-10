HAGERMAN, Rita (Kavanaugh)

March 8, 2019, of Grand Island, born to John and Mary (Sweet) Kavanaugh on April 28, 1927, wife of the late Floyd Robillard and Larry Hagerman; survived by children, James (Julie), Robert (Lucy), John (Misty) and Daniel (Marjorie) Robillard and stepchildren, Jela Hagerman, Marla (Gary) Wilkerson and Eric (Jennifer) Hagerman; also survived by 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Catherine, John "Jack", Paul, Margaret and Ruth; beloved by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services private per her wishes. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by KAISER FUNERAL HOME.