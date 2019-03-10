HABERER, Agnes B. (Warren)

March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Haberer. Dear mother of Nancy Tidd, Julie Haberer, Cynthia (Bruce) McDonald, Robert (Stacey) Haberer of Bradenton, FL, Steven, Jeffrey and the late Paul and John Haberer. Cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday, March 11th, from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (corner of Belmont and Englewood Ave.) on Tuesday, March 12th at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Agnes' memory to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com